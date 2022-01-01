Central City restaurants you'll love

Toast

Central City's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwiches
Asian Fusion
Salad
Food Trucks
Vegan
Must-try Central City restaurants

Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Matrix Roll$6.99
Shrimp and avocado. Finished with Yoshi's house spicy mayo, tempura crispies and scallions
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$7.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
Raging Bull$7.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill image

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken & Veg$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
Raging Bull$6.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
Vegas$7.59
Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
The Copper Onion image

 

The Copper Onion

111 E Broadway, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (3840 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iceberg Wedge Salad$14.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes, buttermilk, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg.
Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.
Carbonara$21.00
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk
More about The Copper Onion
Buds image

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Noodle Soup *NEW*$4.00
A hearty classic full of carrot, celery, fusilli pasta and house made veggie chicken. 12 ounces. Limited time only.
Banh Mi$7.25
Barbacoa Sandwich$7.25
More about Buds
Even Stevens Sandwiches image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Day$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese$4.95
Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Desert Edge Pub & Brewery image

 

Desert Edge Pub & Brewery

273 Trolleys Square, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Desert Edge Pub & Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Central City

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Cookies

Gyoza

Miso Soup

