Central City restaurants you'll love

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Matrix Roll
|$6.99
Shrimp and avocado. Finished with Yoshi's house spicy mayo, tempura crispies and scallions
|Teriyaki Chicken & Veg
|$7.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
|Raging Bull
|$7.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Chicken & Veg
|$6.99
Yoshi's original teriyaki over char-grilled chicken breast, steamed veggies and rice. Finished with toasted sesame seeds.
|Raging Bull
|$6.99
Our most popular spicy dish! Our spicy teriyaki sauce over grilled or tempura chicken breast & steamed white rice. Finished with spicy mayo, scallions, and garnished with broccoli.
|Vegas
|$7.59
Tempura style. Smoked salmon, yellowfin tuna, crab, avocado and cream cheese. paired with our house lime ponzu
The Copper Onion
111 E Broadway, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Blistered cherry tomatoes, buttermilk, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$27.00
Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.
|Carbonara
|$21.00
Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk
SANDWICHES
Buds
509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Chicken Noodle Soup *NEW*
|$4.00
A hearty classic full of carrot, celery, fusilli pasta and house made veggie chicken. 12 ounces. Limited time only.
|Banh Mi
|$7.25
|Barbacoa Sandwich
|$7.25
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Popular items
|Turkey Day
|$10.25
Turkey, Havarti, cran-peño jelly, slow roasted tomato spread, cucumbers, greens, French bread
|Kids Cold Turkey & Cheese
|$4.95
Sliced turkey, cheddar, mayo, French (not grilled)
|Kids Grilled Ham & Cheese
|$4.95
Cheddar cheese, Ham, brioche