Burritos in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
|Hash Burrito
|$8.75
House made Russian sauce, tots, Swiss cheese, corn beef, 2 eggs, wrapped up in a fresh tortilla served with a side of Russian sauce