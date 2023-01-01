Cheeseburgers in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Buds
SANDWICHES
Buds
509 East 300 South, Salt Lake City
|Cheeseburger Cheesesteak
|$8.00
✭NEW!✭ Peppered veggie steak with warm smoky cheese sauce, yellow mustard, housemade marinara, pickles, red onion and iceberg on a toasted sourdough hoagie.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|CHEESEBURGER
|$6.09
Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce
|CHEESEBURGER PLATE
|$10.18
Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
|CHEESEBURGER COMBO
|$10.88
Our cheese burgers are topped with lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.