Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Central City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Central City
/
Chicken Nuggets
Central City restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Tonyburgers - Downtown
613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City 84102
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets Meal
$6.99
More about Tonyburgers - Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.7
(4001 reviews)
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS
$5.99
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Central City
Teriyaki Chicken
California Rolls
Miso Soup
Cookies
Curry Chicken
Shrimp Tempura
Curry
Hummus
More near Central City to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Central
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Millcreek
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1843 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston