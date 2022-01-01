Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Central City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Central City
/
Edamame
Central City restaurants that serve edamame
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.6
(1118 reviews)
Edamame
$1.99
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Yoshi's Japanese Grill
5692 South 900 E, Murray
No reviews yet
Edamame
$1.99
Steamed soybeans with sea salt.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Central City
Gyoza
Chicken Noodles
Shrimp Tempura
Miso Soup
Burritos
California Rolls
Chicken Teriyaki
Curry Chicken
More near Central City to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(46 restaurants)
Sugar House
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
City of South Salt Lake
No reviews yet
East Central
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Millcreek
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Ogden
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Provo
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Logan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Burley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Blackfoot
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Twin Falls
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston