Hummus in
Central City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Central City
/
Hummus
Central City restaurants that serve hummus
SANDWICHES
Buds
509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City
Avg 4.8
(1091 reviews)
Side of Hummus
$1.00
More about Buds
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
HUMMUS DIP W/ PITA
$3.59
LG HUMMUS
$1.99
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
