Hummus in Central City

Central City restaurants
Central City restaurants that serve hummus

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Hummus$1.00
More about Buds
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUMMUS DIP W/ PITA$3.59
LG HUMMUS$1.99
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

