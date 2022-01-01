City of South Salt Lake restaurants you'll love
Level Crossing Brewing Company
2496 S West Temple, Salt Lake City
Popular items
Cubano
$11.00
Pat's BBQ pulled pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mayo/mustard aioli, served on a ciabatta roll.
Philly Pork
$12.00
Pat’s BBQ pulled pork, provolone,
broccolini, and garlic mayo, served
on a ciabatta roll.
MARGHERITA
$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil drizzled with olive oil.
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
Popular items
Pastor
$3.99
Pork Shoulder seasoning with Annatto Paste.
Served with onions, cilantro and fresh grilled Pineapples.
Carnitas
$3.99
Smoked Pork shulder.
served with onions and cilantro.
Churros
$1.99
Churro filled with Mexican caramel ( cajeta ) dusted with sugar and Cinnamon.
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
Popular items
Bowl
$8.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Smoked pork (nv), or Fried Chicken (nv) bowl, served with white rice, nam chim kai sauce, broccolini, edamame, pickled jalapeños, creamy cilantro corn and scallions, topped with black sesame seeds.
Classic Sandwich
$6.00
Fried chicken breast (nv), Seitan, or Blackened catfish (nv) on a spent grain bun topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & your choice of sauce. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2
Classic Burger
$6.00
Angus Beef Patty (nv) or Beyond Patty served on a Brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & choice of cheese. Served with a side of fries. Substitute brussel sprouts +$2