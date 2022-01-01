Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in City of South Salt Lake

City of South Salt Lake restaurants that serve burritos

Taco Land image

 

Taco Land

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

Eggs with bacon burrito$10.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.
Carnitas burrito$10.99
Smoked Pork Shoulder.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
Vegan Pastor Burrito$10.99
Soy Marinated With Annatto Paste.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

Tinga Burrito$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Braised in Tinga Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, and Sour Cream, Topped with Cotija Cheese and Cilantro.
Classic Breakfast Burrito (nv)$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo (nv), topped with Pickled Cabbage Slaw and Chipotle Crema
