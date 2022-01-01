Burritos in City of South Salt Lake
City of South Salt Lake restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taco Land
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Eggs with bacon burrito
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.
|Carnitas burrito
|$10.99
Smoked Pork Shoulder.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
|Vegan Pastor Burrito
|$10.99
Soy Marinated With Annatto Paste.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
More about Grid City Beer Works
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Braised in Tinga Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, and Sour Cream, Topped with Cotija Cheese and Cilantro.
|Classic Breakfast Burrito (nv)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo (nv), topped with Pickled Cabbage Slaw and Chipotle Crema