Chorizo burritos in City of South Salt Lake

TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Soy chorizo Burrito
|$11.99
Soy Marinated With Annatto Paste.
Beans, onions, cilantro and avocado spread.
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Choice of Vegan Pork Chorizo with Tofu Egg Scramble, or Pork Chorizo (nv) with Egg (nv), with choice of Vegan Cheddar or Cheddar (nv), wrapped with a fried Potato Hash and a Salsa Roja in a Flour Tortilla.
Add Pickled Jalapenos $1
Add Bacon (nv) $3.50
Add Side Fries $3.00