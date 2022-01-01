Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in City of South Salt Lake

City of South Salt Lake restaurants
City of South Salt Lake restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soy chorizo Burrito$11.99
Soy Marinated With Annatto Paste.
Beans, onions, cilantro and avocado spread.
More about TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Choice of Vegan Pork Chorizo with Tofu Egg Scramble, or Pork Chorizo (nv) with Egg (nv), with choice of Vegan Cheddar or Cheddar (nv), wrapped with a fried Potato Hash and a Salsa Roja in a Flour Tortilla.
Add Pickled Jalapenos $1
Add Bacon (nv) $3.50
Add Side Fries $3.00
More about Grid City Beer Works

