Chorizo burritos in City of South Salt Lake

Choice of Vegan Pork Chorizo with Tofu Egg Scramble, or Pork Chorizo (nv) with Egg (nv), with choice of Vegan Cheddar or Cheddar (nv), wrapped with a fried Potato Hash and a Salsa Roja in a Flour Tortilla.

Add Pickled Jalapenos $1

Add Bacon (nv) $3.50

Add Side Fries $3.00

