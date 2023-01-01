Al pastor tacos in Salt Lake City
Santo Taco - Downtown
380 South State Street, Salt Lake City
|Al Pastor Special Taco
|$2.00
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.
More about YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|AL PASTOR TACO PLATTER
|$15.99
Mexico City style street taco infused with guajillo and adobo sauce and pineapple bits for that distinctive savory and sweet flavor.
More about Santo Taco Holladay
Santo Taco Holladay
4044 S 2700 E, Holladay
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
