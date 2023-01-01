Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Banner pic

 

Santo Taco - Downtown

380 South State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Special Taco$2.00
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
***FEATURED IN FOOD NETWORK WITH GUY FIERY*** Indulge in the irresistible allure of al pastor tacos, a true Mexican delight. Our award winner al pastor tacos feature tender, marinated pork that is slow-roasted to perfection on a vertical spit, just like the traditional technique. The juicy and flavorful pork is then thinly sliced and nestled in a warm nixtamal corn tortilla. Each bite is a symphony of savory, slightly smoky notes enhanced by the perfect balance of spices and seasonings. Topped with diced onions, fresh cilantro, fresh pineapple, and a squeeze of lime, our al pastor tacos offer a burst of flavor that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico. Prepare to experience the authentic and tantalizing taste of al pastor in every bite.
More about Santo Taco - Downtown
Item pic

 

YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AL PASTOR TACO PLATTER$15.99
Mexico City style street taco infused with guajillo and adobo sauce and pineapple bits for that distinctive savory and sweet flavor.
More about YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
Consumer pic

 

Santo Taco Holladay

4044 S 2700 E, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
More about Santo Taco Holladay

