Avocado salad in Salt Lake City

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad
|$14.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
zest kitchen
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|stuffed avocado salad
|$17.00
our spicy seasoned walnut crumble stuffed in avocado atop a bed of local mixed greens, pico de gallo and cashew ginger sour "cream", tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Bricks Corner - SLC - 1465 S 700 E
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Avocado Chx Salad
|$0.00