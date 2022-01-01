Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Avocado Shrimp Salad$14.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with ancho-marinated shrimp, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$14.49
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

zest kitchen

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
stuffed avocado salad$17.00
our spicy seasoned walnut crumble stuffed in avocado atop a bed of local mixed greens, pico de gallo and cashew ginger sour "cream", tossed in cilantro lime vinaigrette.
More about zest kitchen
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC - 1465 S 700 E

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Avocado Chx Salad$0.00
More about Bricks Corner - SLC - 1465 S 700 E
Main pic

 

Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

110 Broadway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan bread crumbs, avocado & chives. Caesar dressing on side.
More about Eggsburgh - 110 Broadway

