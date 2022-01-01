Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve avocado toast

Publik Coffee West Temple image

 

Publik Coffee West Temple

975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.00
More about Publik Coffee West Temple
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Avocado Toast$7.00
Caprese Avocado Toast$9.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado, sliced tomatoes, with microgreens on top of toasted sourdough lights drizzled with olive oil
Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado, sliced tomatoes, with microgreens on top of toasted sourdough lights drizzled with olive oil
Avocado Toast$10.00
Avocado, sliced tomatoes, with microgreens on top of toasted sourdough lights drizzled with olive oil
More about Root'd Cafe
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.99
Poached Egg, Avocado, Asparagus, Quinoa, Arugula, Shaved Onion & Radish, Carrot-sesame Vinaigrette, Everything
Seasoning, Sourdough
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Publik Avenues image

 

Publik Avenues

502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
More about Publik Avenues
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado TOAST$14.00
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
Banner pic

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Just Avocado Toast$7.00
smashed avocado on toast with house anything seasoning, evoo drizzle and microgreens
*Make it gluten-free! +$1.5
More about The Rose Estb.
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$13.00
house focaccia, avocado mashed, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic glaze, kale salad, with citrus vinaigrette
More about Bartolo's
Publik Eds image

 

Publik Eds

210 University St E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.00
More about Publik Eds
Item pic

 

Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

140 B St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Egg Toast$8.00
Sprouted wheat toast with avocado, over medium egg, watermelon radish, feta, herb mix, everything seasoning
More about Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

