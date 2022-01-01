Avocado toast in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Publik Coffee West Temple
Publik Coffee West Temple
975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Classic Avocado Toast
|$7.00
|Caprese Avocado Toast
|$9.00
More about Root'd Cafe
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Avocado, sliced tomatoes, with microgreens on top of toasted sourdough lights drizzled with olive oil
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Avocado, sliced tomatoes, with microgreens on top of toasted sourdough lights drizzled with olive oil
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
Avocado, sliced tomatoes, with microgreens on top of toasted sourdough lights drizzled with olive oil
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Poached Egg, Avocado, Asparagus, Quinoa, Arugula, Shaved Onion & Radish, Carrot-sesame Vinaigrette, Everything
Seasoning, Sourdough
More about Publik Avenues
Publik Avenues
502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado, sea salt, cracked black pepper & olive oil on Red Bicycle peasant bread.
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
PIZZA
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Avocado TOAST
|$14.00
More about The Rose Estb.
The Rose Estb.
235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City
|Just Avocado Toast
|$7.00
smashed avocado on toast with house anything seasoning, evoo drizzle and microgreens
*Make it gluten-free! +$1.5
More about Bartolo's
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
house focaccia, avocado mashed, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic glaze, kale salad, with citrus vinaigrette