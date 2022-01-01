Bacon cheeseburgers in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Patty Shack
Patty Shack
1207 4800 South, Taylorsville
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$0.00
Hand formed fresh beef cooked to order.
|Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries
|$0.00
More about Chedda Burger - Gateway
HAMBURGERS
Chedda Burger - Gateway
190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City
|Bacon Chedda Burger
|$7.99
Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Bacon Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$6.99
Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
|Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.59
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.
More about Ice Haus
Ice Haus
7 East 4800 South, Murray
|Haus Bacon Burger
|$12.00
1/3lb beef patty, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar, aioli, w/ lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Piper Down Pub
Piper Down Pub
1492 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Bleu Bacon Burger
|$10.00
Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Bacon on a 1/3 lb. Patty with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Yellow Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Pickle Spear