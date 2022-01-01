Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Patty Shack

1207 4800 South, Taylorsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$0.00
Hand formed fresh beef cooked to order.
Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries$0.00
More about Patty Shack
Bacon Chedda Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Chedda Burger - Gateway

190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (2384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Chedda Burger$7.99
Beef Patty, Chedda Cheese, Bacon Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Green Leaf Lettuce, CB Sauce, Served on a Regular Bun
More about Chedda Burger - Gateway
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Burger$6.99
Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger$8.59
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
Item pic

 

Ice Haus

7 East 4800 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Haus Bacon Burger$12.00
1/3lb beef patty, caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar, aioli, w/ lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Ice Haus
Consumer pic

 

Piper Down Pub

1492 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bleu Bacon Burger$10.00
Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Bacon on a 1/3 lb. Patty with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Yellow Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun with a Pickle Spear
More about Piper Down Pub
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger$16.50
bacon, habanero jack, pickled jalapenos, cilantro-lime aioli.
served with fries and a side of ketchup.
gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
More about East Liberty Tap House

