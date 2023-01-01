Banana pudding in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve banana pudding
HallPass SkinnyFATS
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Banana Pudding
|$4.00
'nuff said
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$9.00
Blaze of Thunder
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Pumpkin Mousse, Vanilla Pudding, Bananas, Whipped Cream, Nilla Wafers, Gingersnap Crumble