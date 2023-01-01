Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve banana pudding

Item pic

 

HallPass SkinnyFATS

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$4.00
'nuff said
**topped w/whipped cream & vanilla wafers
More about HallPass SkinnyFATS
Main pic

 

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S
Banana Pudding image

 

Blaze of Thunder

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding$5.00
Pumpkin Mousse, Vanilla Pudding, Bananas, Whipped Cream, Nilla Wafers, Gingersnap Crumble
More about Blaze of Thunder
Item pic

 

Tamarind

120 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding (Banh Chuoi)$4.50
Banh Chuoi
Coconut Cream and Banana Bread Pudding Cake
Can be made Vegan with Vegan Whip Cream
More about Tamarind

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Bread Pudding

Chips And Salsa

Po Boy

Carrot Cake

Steamed Rice

Crepes

Shrimp Fajitas

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston