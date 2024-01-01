Beef noodles in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave
Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave
382 4th Ave, Salt Lake City
|Beef Phingsha(glass noodle with beef)
|$16.75
More about Drunken Kitchen - 751 West 800 South
Drunken Kitchen - 751 West 800 South
751 West 800 South, Salt Lake City
|Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup
|$21.99
Slow cooked whole beef shank in a rich & slightly spicy tomato broth served with hand made noodles & yu choy. Topped with Chinese pickled mustard greens, cilantro, & crispy shallots.