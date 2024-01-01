Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve beef noodles

Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave

382 4th Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Phingsha(glass noodle with beef)$16.75
More about Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave
Item pic

 

Drunken Kitchen - 751 West 800 South

751 West 800 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup$21.99
Slow cooked whole beef shank in a rich & slightly spicy tomato broth served with hand made noodles & yu choy. Topped with Chinese pickled mustard greens, cilantro, & crispy shallots.
More about Drunken Kitchen - 751 West 800 South

