Biryani in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve biryani
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Goat Biryani
|$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
|Paneer Biryani
|$13.95
(GF) (VEG) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
|Lamb Biryani
|$17.95
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/chicken and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
|Goat Biryani
|$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
|Prawn Biryani
|$15.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
Bhansa Ghar
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Boneless Biryani
|$18.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with vegetables and Himalayan Flavor's special biryani masala.
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|LAMB BIRYANI
|$15.95
|CHICKEN BIRYANI
|$13.95
|VEGETABLE & PANEER BIRYANI
|$12.95