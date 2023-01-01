Bleu burgers in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve bleu burgers
Apollo Burger - Taylorsville
1847 West 5400 South, Taylorsville
|Tangy Bleu Bacon Burger
|$7.29
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun.
Apollo Burger - Rose Park
143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
|Tangy Bleu Bacon Burger
|$7.29
Applewood Thick Sliced Bacon on top of a 1/4lb Ground Beef Patty topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Freshly Sliced Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Sliced Onions, and BBQ Sauce on a Cornmeal topped Bun.