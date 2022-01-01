Boneless wings in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wing Nutz - Taylorsville - 5578 South Redwood Road

5578 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8 BONELESS WINGS & SIDE$7.99
More about Wing Nutz - Taylorsville - 5578 South Redwood Road
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Wings$6.50
At least 6 lightly breaded Chicken Breast Chunks served with your choice of sauces and dipping dressings
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Taylorsville

5529 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville

Avg 4.5 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Wings Boneless$10.95
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub - Taylorsville
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS BONELESS WINGS MEAL$6.25
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Chicken Wings (nv)$15.00
Deep Fried Boneless Chicken Wings Dry Rubbed or tossed in your choice of SLC Hot Sauce, Nam Chim Kai or Buffalo. Blue Cheese (nv) or Ranch dipping sauce on the side.
More about Grid City Beer Works

