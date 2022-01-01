Boneless wings in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Wing Nutz - Taylorsville - 5578 South Redwood Road
Wing Nutz - Taylorsville - 5578 South Redwood Road
5578 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville
|8 BONELESS WINGS & SIDE
|$7.99
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$6.50
At least 6 lightly breaded Chicken Breast Chunks served with your choice of sauces and dipping dressings
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub - Taylorsville
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Taylorsville
5529 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville
|Wings Boneless
|$10.95
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|KIDS BONELESS WINGS MEAL
|$6.25