Bruschetta in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Tangy Bruschetta
|$6.50
6 grilled French Bread rounds topped with Basil Pesto, Diced Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese sprinkled with Balsamic Vinegar
More about Red Rock Place
Red Rock Place
6227 South State, Suite 10, Murray
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Walnut crusted goat cheese, oven-roasted tomato, fresh basil, roasted garlic bulb, and Parmesan toast