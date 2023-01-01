Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
Item pic

 

HandleBar

751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, and cucumber. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
More about HandleBar
Item pic

 

Ice Haus

7 East 4800 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Greens w/ tomato, cucumber, peppers, onion, carrot, celery & blue crumbles. Chicken w/ buffalo. Balsamic, blue or ranch.
More about Ice Haus

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Grilled Chicken

Key Lime Pies

Cheese Fries

Meatloaf

Coleslaw

Banana Cream Pies

Chili

Shrimp Tempura

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (783 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston