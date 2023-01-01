Buffalo chicken salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
HandleBar
751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, and cucumber. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.