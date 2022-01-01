Buffalo chicken wraps in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
diced crispy chicken tossed with lettuce, tomatoes, buffalo wing sauce with your choice of cheese and dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries
HandleBar
751 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch in a flour tortilla.