Buffalo wings in Salt Lake City

Este Pizzeria - Down Town
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Traditional Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried Crispy, Tossed in Our Special House Made Buffalo Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Or Ranch
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Wings
|$10.99
smothered in our spicy wing sauce, served with carrots and ranch or blue cheese dressing
Bucket O' Crawfish - SAPA
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Buffalo Wings - 6
|$8.95
|Buffalo Wings - 10
|$12.95