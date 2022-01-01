Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria - Down Town

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$10.00
Traditional Baked Chicken Wings, Deep Fried Crispy, Tossed in Our Special House Made Buffalo Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Or Ranch
More about Este Pizzeria - Down Town
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wings$10.99
smothered in our spicy wing sauce, served with carrots and ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
Item pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish - SAPA

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings - 6$8.95
Buffalo Wings - 10$12.95
More about Bucket O' Crawfish - SAPA
Item pic

 

Piper Down Pub

1492 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$14.00
Buffalo Style, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey Sriracha or Cajun Dry Rub
Buffalo Wings-Large$18.00
Buffalo Style, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey Sriracha or Cajun Dry Rub
More about Piper Down Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Sliders

Caesar Salad

Chocolate Mousse

Wontons

Cherry Pies

Sticky Rice

Pretzels

Hot Chocolate

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (609 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston