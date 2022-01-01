Burritos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve burritos
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|CHILE VERDE SMOTHERED BURRITO
|$14.99
|BEAN AND CHEEZE BURRITO W/ 🍟
|$6.99
FRENCH FRIES
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Indimex Burrito (Chicken or Paneer)
|$12.95
Soft flour tortilla, chipotle sauce and cheese, served with biryani rice and black lentils
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$12.00
Bean and pork green chile burrito smothered in more chile and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Three Bean & Cheese Burritos
|$12.00
|Jr. Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.49
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
|Smothered Burrito
|$12.99
breakfast burrito smothered with housemade pork chili verde, topped with sour cream and more cheddar cheese
Publik Kitchen
931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, two eggs, cheese, country potatoes & spicy avocado salsa verde.
Alpha Coffee
7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood
|Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
|$6.85
***New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
|Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|$6.85
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$6.85
Taco Land
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Eggs with bacon burrito
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.
|Eggs with mushrooms burrito
|$10.99
Scrambled eggs with mushrooms.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.
|Carnitas burrito
|$10.99
Smoked Pork Shoulder.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
Root'd Cafe
2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Sautéed zucchini, black beans, scrambled eggs topped with shredded cheddar, smeared with chipotle aioli and pico wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Sautéed zucchini, black beans, scrambled eggs topped with shredded cheddar, smeared with chipotle aioli and pico wrapped in a flour tortilla
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.99
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese
Grid City Beer Works
333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake
|Classic Breakfast Burrito (nv)
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo (nv), topped with Pickled Cabbage Slaw and Chipotle Crema
|Tinga Burrito
|$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Braised in Tinga Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, and Sour Cream, Topped with Cotija Cheese and Cilantro.
|Vegan Tinga Burrito
|$15.00
House Made Vegan Tinga de Pollo with Spicy Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Sauteed Onions, Cilantro and Vegan Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Served with Fries.
Original Pancake House
790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.99
|Jalisco Burrito
|$17.49
Even Stevens Sandwiches
200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
|Hash Burrito
|$8.75
House made Russian sauce, tots, Swiss cheese, corn beef, 2 eggs, wrapped up in a fresh tortilla served with a side of Russian sauce
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|smothered burrito
|$16.00
black bean patty, roasted potatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella rolled up in a cassava tortilla then smothered in chile verde, ginger sour cream and pickled jalapeños.
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches
1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Bacon Burrito
|$7.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy fried potatoes, melted aged cheddar, and fresh pico de gallo.
|Steak Burrito
|$9.00
Shaved marinated top round steak, scrambled eggs, crispy fried potatoes, avocado spread, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, and creme.
Blue Gene's
239 S 500 E, Salt Lake City
|breakfast burrito
|$11.00
soft scrambled eggs, seasoned black beans, roasted peppers & onions, pepper jack, salsa verde, & sour cream with house potatoes
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Even Stevens Sandwiches
2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
3312 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)
1010 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Purgatory Bar
62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City
|Baby Arm Burrito
|$11.00
bacon, eggs, cheese, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, cilantro, avo & side of sauce. Smother $2
|Veeg's Burrito
|$11.00
tofu scramble, avo, quinoa, tomatoes, kale, potatoes, cilantro, parsley & onions
Costa Vida - SLC City Creek
60 East South Temple, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Costa Vida - SLC Foothill
1414 South Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Costa Vida - SLC Airport
375 North Terminal Drive, Salt Lake City
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Costa Vida - Murray
4361 S. State Street, Murray
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
Costa Vida - SLC Gateway
190 S. 400 W., Salt Lake City
|Sweet Pork Burrito
|$8.49
BOLTCUTTER
57 E. Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City
|BURRITO
|$9.00
THE CALI -- sin carne asada, fried yukon gold potatoes, queso, salsa roja, cabbage and fresh avocado rolled up in a monster tortilla then thrown back on the grill for a nice crisp.