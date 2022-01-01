Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve burritos

YUMZ, LLC image

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILE VERDE SMOTHERED BURRITO$14.99
BEAN AND CHEEZE BURRITO W/ 🍟$6.99
More about YUMZ, LLC
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Indimex Burrito (Chicken or Paneer)$12.95
Soft flour tortilla, chipotle sauce and cheese, served with biryani rice and black lentils
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN AVENUES
Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Verde Burrito$12.00
Bean and pork green chile burrito smothered in more chile and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Three Bean & Cheese Burritos$12.00
Jr. Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
More about Cafe Silvestre
Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, potatoes AND your choice of bacon, ham OR sausage. All rolled up in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese
Smothered Burrito$12.99
breakfast burrito smothered with housemade pork chili verde, topped with sour cream and more cheddar cheese
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Publik Kitchen image

 

Publik Kitchen

931 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, two eggs, cheese, country potatoes & spicy avocado salsa verde.
More about Publik Kitchen
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito image

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$6.85
***New and Improved Recipe: Black Beans, Egg, Potatoes, and Cheese!
Sausage Breakfast Burrito$6.85
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.85
More about Alpha Coffee
Taco Land image

 

Taco Land

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggs with bacon burrito$10.99
Scrambled eggs with bacon.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.
Eggs with mushrooms burrito$10.99
Scrambled eggs with mushrooms.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro, fresh cheese and avocado sauce.
Carnitas burrito$10.99
Smoked Pork Shoulder.
Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and avocado sauce.
More about Taco Land
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Sautéed zucchini, black beans, scrambled eggs topped with shredded cheddar, smeared with chipotle aioli and pico wrapped in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Sautéed zucchini, black beans, scrambled eggs topped with shredded cheddar, smeared with chipotle aioli and pico wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Root'd Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
scrambled eggs, bacon, chorizo, potatoes & cheddar cheese
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Breakfast Burrito (nv)$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo (nv), topped with Pickled Cabbage Slaw and Chipotle Crema
Tinga Burrito$12.00
Large Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Chicken Braised in Tinga Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Onion, and Sour Cream, Topped with Cotija Cheese and Cilantro.
Vegan Tinga Burrito$15.00
House Made Vegan Tinga de Pollo with Spicy Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Guacamole, Sauteed Onions, Cilantro and Vegan Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla.
Served with Fries.
More about Grid City Beer Works
Buds image

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Burrito$7.25
More about Buds
Item pic

 

Original Pancake House

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Jalisco Burrito$17.49
More about Original Pancake House
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Even Stevens Sandwiches

200 South 414 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
Hash Burrito$8.75
House made Russian sauce, tots, Swiss cheese, corn beef, 2 eggs, wrapped up in a fresh tortilla served with a side of Russian sauce
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Zest Kitchen & Bar image

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
smothered burrito$16.00
black bean patty, roasted potatoes, onions, peppers, mozzarella rolled up in a cassava tortilla then smothered in chile verde, ginger sour cream and pickled jalapeños.
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Breakfast Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

1346 E Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights

Avg 4.8 (4421 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
The Daily image

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Burrito$7.00
Scrambled eggs, crispy fried potatoes, melted aged cheddar, and fresh pico de gallo.
Steak Burrito$9.00
Shaved marinated top round steak, scrambled eggs, crispy fried potatoes, avocado spread, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, and creme.
More about The Daily
Item pic

 

Blue Gene's

239 S 500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
breakfast burrito$11.00
soft scrambled eggs, seasoned black beans, roasted peppers & onions, pepper jack, salsa verde, & sour cream with house potatoes
More about Blue Gene's
Breakfast Burrito image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Even Stevens Sandwiches

2030 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Two eggs scrambled or medium, choice of bacon, ham, sausage, avocado, with cheddar cheese, tots, house sauce, Sriracha. Grad– Add tomatoes, onions, spinach for $1.(Graduate Shown)
More about Even Stevens Sandwiches
Publik Eds image

 

Publik Eds

210 University St E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
More about Publik Eds
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed) image

 

Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)

3312 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed) image

 

Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)

1010 E. 2100 S., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - SLC Sugarhouse (Closed)
Restaurant banner

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Arm Burrito$11.00
bacon, eggs, cheese, potatoes, pickled onions, crema, cilantro, avo & side of sauce. Smother $2
Veeg's Burrito$11.00
tofu scramble, avo, quinoa, tomatoes, kale, potatoes, cilantro, parsley & onions
More about Purgatory Bar
Costa Vida - SLC City Creek image

 

Costa Vida - SLC City Creek

60 East South Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - SLC City Creek
Costa Vida - SLC Foothill image

 

Costa Vida - SLC Foothill

1414 South Foothill Dr, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - SLC Foothill
Costa Vida - SLC Airport image

 

Costa Vida - SLC Airport

375 North Terminal Drive, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - SLC Airport
Costa Vida - Murray image

 

Costa Vida - Murray

4361 S. State Street, Murray

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - Murray
Costa Vida - SLC Gateway image

 

Costa Vida - SLC Gateway

190 S. 400 W., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
More about Costa Vida - SLC Gateway
BURRITO image

 

BOLTCUTTER

57 E. Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
BURRITO$9.00
THE CALI -- sin carne asada, fried yukon gold potatoes, queso, salsa roja, cabbage and fresh avocado rolled up in a monster tortilla then thrown back on the grill for a nice crisp.
More about BOLTCUTTER

