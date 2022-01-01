Caesar salad in Salt Lake City
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
(VG, GF) + pickled fennel, potato chips, parmesan, baby kale
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Family size Caesar salad
|$12.99
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Seasons Caesar dressing, fresh toasted croutons, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, parmesan and chicken. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree Size.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)