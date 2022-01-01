Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

YUMZ, LLC

3490 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Loaf Cake Cinnamon Swirl 🍮$2.50
Mini Loaf Cake Blueberry 🍇$2.50
CAKE SMALL$8.50
More about YUMZ, LLC
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
One Cake Only$2.99
kids Hot Cake Sandwich$6.49
Hot Cake Sandwich$11.99
two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”, served with butter and syrup
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Molten Lava Cake$8.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Nohm image

TAPAS

Nohm

165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Vgt.) Spicy Rice Cake$14.00
Sweet and Spicy / Rice Cake / Tofu Noodle / Fried Tofu / Flat Dumpling
More about Nohm
Elements at 35th image

 

Elements at 35th

3524 S Market St., West Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lava Cake$11.00
More about Elements at 35th
Item pic

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$4.05
More about Alpha Coffee
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Melting Cake$7.25
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Marzipan Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$74.00
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting).
Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
Black & White Mousse Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake 6"$21.99
Pumpkin Cheese Cake 6"$19.99
More about Marie Callender's
Victor's Pizza Co image

 

Victor's Pizza Co

545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Cheese Cake$4.99
Salted Caramel Cheese Cake$4.99
Strawberry Cheese Cake$4.99
More about Victor's Pizza Co
Consumer pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake w/ vanilla ice cream$8.00
More about Bucket O' Crawfish
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Molten Lava Cake$8.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bird's Nest Easter Carrot Cake 9"$49.95
A perfect classic. Carrot cake with chopped pecans. Cream cheese frosting garnished with white chocolate twig bird's nest and chocolate easter eggs.
More about Gourmandise
Item pic

 

Zest Kitchen & Bar

275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1590 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
tiramisu “cheese” cake$9.00
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.
carrot cake$9.00
our only nut free dessert, incredibly moist, rich, sweetened with maple syrup and packed with shredded carrots
More about Zest Kitchen & Bar
Banner pic

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tea cake$5.00
chamomile, elder flower with honey swiss buttercream
More about The Rose Estb.
1c345fbe-4fab-45a7-9e23-816ab4cd7648 image

 

Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Lava Cake$2.99
More about Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
Item pic

 

Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

140 B St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Olive Oil Cake$5.00
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with fresh berries and mint
More about Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

