Cake in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cake
YUMZ, LLC
3490 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Mini Loaf Cake Cinnamon Swirl 🍮
|$2.50
|Mini Loaf Cake Blueberry 🍇
|$2.50
|CAKE SMALL
|$8.50
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|One Cake Only
|$2.99
|kids Hot Cake Sandwich
|$6.49
|Hot Cake Sandwich
|$11.99
two eggs and three strips of bacon sandwiched between three “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”, served with butter and syrup
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
Nohm
165 W 900 S, Salt Lake City
|(Vgt.) Spicy Rice Cake
|$14.00
Sweet and Spicy / Rice Cake / Tofu Noodle / Fried Tofu / Flat Dumpling
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Chocolate Melting Cake
|$7.25
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Marzipan Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$74.00
Layers of vanilla cake and raspberry custard. Wrapped with chewy marzipan (almond paste fondant frosting).
|Chocolate Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse with dark chocolate mirror glaze atop. (Serves 20-24 ppl)
|Black & White Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of dark and white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, vanilla cake, chocolate straw shavings. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Cheese Cake 6"
|$21.99
|Pumpkin Cheese Cake 6"
|$19.99
Victor's Pizza Co
545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek
|Nutella Cheese Cake
|$4.99
|Salted Caramel Cheese Cake
|$4.99
|Strawberry Cheese Cake
|$4.99
Bucket O' Crawfish
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Chocolate Lava Cake w/ vanilla ice cream
|$8.00
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Molten Lava Cake
|$8.00
Gourmandise
1000 S MAIN ST, SALT LAKE CITY
|Bird's Nest Easter Carrot Cake 9"
|$49.95
A perfect classic. Carrot cake with chopped pecans. Cream cheese frosting garnished with white chocolate twig bird's nest and chocolate easter eggs.
Zest Kitchen & Bar
275 S 200th W, Salt Lake City
|tiramisu “cheese” cake
|$9.00
date & cashew crust with cashew custard, coconut cream, espresso, cocoa and rum anglaise.
|carrot cake
|$9.00
our only nut free dessert, incredibly moist, rich, sweetened with maple syrup and packed with shredded carrots
The Rose Estb.
235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City
|Tea cake
|$5.00
chamomile, elder flower with honey swiss buttercream
Kokonut Island Grill - SLC
358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|Tropical Lava Cake
|$2.99