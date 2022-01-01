Calamari in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve calamari
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Cantina Calamari
|$15.00
Crispy calamari fried with cherry peppers, onions, poblano peppers, and cauliflower with spicy mayo, cilantro crema and citrus.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Firecracker Calamari
|$14.00
Tempura battered calamari and jalapenos tossed in our house special spice blend. Served with our house made jalapeno aioli and sweet chili sauce.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
1435 S State St, South Salt Lake
|S.9 Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$10.00
Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.
|G2. Salt and pepper calamari salad
|$13.00
Fried calamari, cherry tomato, lettuce, and thai herbs with lime and chili vinaigrette.
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Flash Fried Calamari
|$15.00
More about Bucket O' Crawfish
Bucket O' Crawfish
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Fried Calamari
|$11.95
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$11.99
Served with spicy aioli and ponzu sauce
More about Fat Fish - West Valley
Fat Fish - West Valley
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Firecracker Calamari
|$13.00
Calamari, jalapeño & onions