Calamari in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve calamari

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass image

 

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cantina Calamari$15.00
Crispy calamari fried with cherry peppers, onions, poblano peppers, and cauliflower with spicy mayo, cilantro crema and citrus.
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Banner pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hamachi

488 e 100 s, saltlake city

Avg 4.6 (1443 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.50
More about Hamachi
Item pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Firecracker Calamari$14.00
Tempura battered calamari and jalapenos tossed in our house special spice blend. Served with our house made jalapeno aioli and sweet chili sauce.
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Coco Wok Thai Cuisine image

 

Coco Wok Thai Cuisine

1435 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
S.9 Salt & Pepper Calamari$10.00
Fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce.
G2. Salt and pepper calamari salad$13.00
Fried calamari, cherry tomato, lettuce, and thai herbs with lime and chili vinaigrette.
More about Coco Wok Thai Cuisine
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flash Fried Calamari$15.00
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Calamari$11.95
More about Bucket O' Crawfish
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fried Calamari$11.99
Served with spicy aioli and ponzu sauce
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Firecracker Calamari$13.00
Calamari, jalapeño & onions
More about Fat Fish - West Valley
Item pic

 

Chaiyo Thai To Go

3804 S. Highland Dr. Ste #B2, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Ring (8pc)$9.00
More about Chaiyo Thai To Go

