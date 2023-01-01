Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve california rolls

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$3.29
Crab, cucumber, avocado and toasted sesame seeds
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$2.99
Crab, cucumber, avocado and toasted sesame seeds
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
Keyaki Sushi

167 4500 South, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CALIFORNIA ROLL$12.99
Crab salad, cucumber & avocado, topped with tobiko and sesame seeds.
More about Keyaki Sushi
SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF KIDS California Roll$8.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and vegetables
KIDS California Roll$8.99
Includes one juice box, rice, and tempura vegetables
More about Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

