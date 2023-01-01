California rolls in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve california rolls
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|California Roll
|$3.29
Crab, cucumber, avocado and toasted sesame seeds
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|California Roll
|$2.99
Crab, cucumber, avocado and toasted sesame seeds
Keyaki Sushi
167 4500 South, Murray
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$12.99
Crab salad, cucumber & avocado, topped with tobiko and sesame seeds.