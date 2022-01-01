Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cappuccino

Publik Coffee West Temple image

 

Publik Coffee West Temple

975 S W Temple, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Publik Coffee West Temple
Item pic

 

Alpha Coffee

7260 Racquet Club Dr, Cottonwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino
More about Alpha Coffee
URBAN SAILOR COFFEE image

 

URBAN SAILOR COFFEE

1327 E. 2100 S. Suite 102, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cappuccino - 12oz$5.00
Double shot of espresso with frothed dairy or non-dairy milk
More about URBAN SAILOR COFFEE
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$3.99
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Publik Avenues image

 

Publik Avenues

502 3rd Ave, Sale Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Publik Avenues
Banner pic

 

The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.50
6oz double shot espresso served with milk hot or iced
More about The Rose Estb.
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino$4.00
More about Bartolo's
Publik Eds image

 

Publik Eds

210 University St E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$3.75
More about Publik Eds
Ellerbeck Bed & Breakfast image

 

Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

140 B St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.50
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, foamed milk
More about Cafe 140B at Ellerbeck

