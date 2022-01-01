Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve carbonara

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Carbonara$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio
Gluten Free Carbonara$19.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
More about Marie Callender's
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carbonara$24.70
Spaghetti noodles with Seasons carbonara sauce, in-house Tofu pancetta, green peas, roasted garlic, tomato and parmesan. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY, GLUTEN.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
BG pic

 

Pago - Main Street

341 S Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cauliflower Carbonara$14.00
Cauliflower Carbonara$14.00
More about Pago - Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Seaweed Salad

Chocolate Mousse

Mango Sticky Rice

Steamed Rice

Po Boy

Katsu

Chicken Salad

Vietnamese Coffee

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston