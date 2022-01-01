Carbonara in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve carbonara
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
260 South 200 West, Salt Lake City
|Pizza Carbonara
|$14.00
Crushed Tomatoes, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper, Parmigiano, Mozzarella, Olio
|Gluten Free Carbonara
|$19.00
Gluten Free Crust, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Olio, Pancetta, Egg, Cracked Pepper
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Carbonara
|$24.70
Spaghetti noodles with Seasons carbonara sauce, in-house Tofu pancetta, green peas, roasted garlic, tomato and parmesan. (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, SOY, GLUTEN.)