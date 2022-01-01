Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve carne asada

Cafe Silvestre image

 

Cafe Silvestre

3524 2200 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Carne Asada Street Tacos$10.00
Two street-style tacos on soft corn tortillas with cheese griddled in between. Filled with juicy grilled skirt steak, onion, and cilantro served with avocado salsa.
More about Cafe Silvestre
Monarca image

 

Monarca

268 S STATE ST STE 110, SALT LAKE CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Monarca Carne Asada (8oz)$23.00
More about Monarca
Angus Carne Asada image

 

Taqueria 27

149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Carne Asada$4.00
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas$16.00
Grilled Angus Carne Asada
chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream.
salsa crudo.
More about Taqueria 27
Arempas image

 

Arempas

350 State Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cachapa Carne Asada$13.50
Carne Asada$3.99
More about Arempas
Carne Asada Tacos (2) image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos (2)$6.00
More about Tap Room
Angus Carne Asada image

 

Taqueria 27

Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Add Carne Asada$4.00
Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas$16.00
Grilled Angus Carne Asada
chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream.
salsa crudo.
More about Taqueria 27
Angus Carne Asada image

TACOS

Taqueria 27

4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Add Carne Asada$4.00
Angus Carne Asada$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas$16.00
Grilled Angus Carne Asada
chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream.
salsa crudo.
More about Taqueria 27

