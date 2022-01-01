Carne asada in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve carne asada
Cafe Silvestre
3524 2200 West, West Valley City
|2 Carne Asada Street Tacos
|$10.00
Two street-style tacos on soft corn tortillas with cheese griddled in between. Filled with juicy grilled skirt steak, onion, and cilantro served with avocado salsa.
Taqueria 27
149 E 200 S,, Salt Lake City
|Add Carne Asada
|$4.00
|Angus Carne Asada
|$8.50
Chile marinated and flame grilled with cactus-avocado salsa, radish and chimichurri on fried potatoes.
|Grilled Angus Carne Asada Enchiladas
|$16.00
Grilled Angus Carne Asada
chopped and folded inside 3 T27 flour tortillas and smothered in red chile sauce with rice and black beans, avocado, queso fresco and Sour cream.
salsa crudo.
Taqueria 27
Fashion Place 6154, S Fashion Blvd #2,, Murray
Taqueria 27
4670 Holladay Village Plaza STE 108, Holladay
