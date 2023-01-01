Ceviche in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve ceviche
More about El Dorado Seafood - West Valley
El Dorado Seafood - West Valley
1906 W 3500 S UNIT 17, WEST VALLEY
|Orden Ceviche de Camarón
|$14.99
Shrimp Ceviche
|Tostada Ceviche
|$7.99
Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche
|Ceviche Mitotero
|$22.99
Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Octopus, Cooked
Shrimp & 3 Shell Oysters in Spacial Juice
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$11.00
Traditional shrimp ceviche with house fried corn tostada
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions**
More about La Casa Del Tamal
La Casa Del Tamal
2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City
|Tostada Ceviche Camaron
|$7.99
Juicy shrimp with tangy lime juice, red onions, and cilantro on a tostada.