Ceviche in Salt Lake City

El Dorado Seafood - West Valley

1906 W 3500 S UNIT 17, WEST VALLEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Orden Ceviche de Camarón$14.99
Shrimp Ceviche
Tostada Ceviche$7.99
Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche
Ceviche Mitotero$22.99
Lime Cooked Shrimp Ceviche, Octopus, Cooked
Shrimp & 3 Shell Oysters in Spacial Juice
More about El Dorado Seafood - West Valley
7cdbe6b5-de5f-44ef-a976-ad54bcce73b8 image

 

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Ceviche$11.00
Traditional shrimp ceviche with house fried corn tostada
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions**
More about Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
Main pic

 

La Casa Del Tamal

2843 South 5600 West, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostada Ceviche Camaron$7.99
Juicy shrimp with tangy lime juice, red onions, and cilantro on a tostada.
More about La Casa Del Tamal
Finca image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Finca - 1513 S. 1500 E.

1513 S. 1500 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$14.00
More about Finca - 1513 S. 1500 E.

