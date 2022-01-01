Cheese fries in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheese fries
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
Arempas
350 State Street, Salt Lake City
|Fried Cheese and Plantain
|$10.50
|Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese
|$13.49
|Fried Plantain, Cheese and Nata
|$6.49
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay
|Cheese Fries
|$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
The Cotton Bottom Inn
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Half Basket of Chili Cheese Fries
|$11.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$18.00
Basket of fries topped with Chili and Cheese
PIZZA
Bricks Corner - SLC
1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City
|The importance of the Fried Cheese
|$10.50
hand breaded fresh mozzarella cheese blocks, garlic crouton crumb, shaved parmesan, marinara
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Mexican Cheese and Chili