Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheese fries

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Item pic

 

Arempas

350 State Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Cheese and Plantain$10.50
Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese$13.49
Fried Plantain, Cheese and Nata$6.49
More about Arempas
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.00
Hand cut fries smothered with cheese. Served with our signature house sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Verde Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Basket of Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
Chili Cheese Fries$18.00
Basket of fries topped with Chili and Cheese
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn
Bricks Corner - SLC image

PIZZA

Bricks Corner - SLC

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The importance of the Fried Cheese$10.50
hand breaded fresh mozzarella cheese blocks, garlic crouton crumb, shaved parmesan, marinara
More about Bricks Corner - SLC
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$6.29
Choice of Regular Fries, Sweet Fries, Or Mix, Topped with Mexican Cheese and Chili
More about Diversion
Item pic

 

Purgatory Bar

62 East 700 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$8.00
cheese, crema & chives w/ side of our housemade aioli
More about Purgatory Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Chips And Salsa

Mac And Cheese

Tostadas

Cheesecake

Mango Sticky Rice

Curry Puffs

Thai Tea

Wontons

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston