Cheese naan in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheese naan

Garlic Cheese Naan image

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Chilli Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
Garlic Cheese Naan image

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
Chilli Cheese Naan$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Item pic

 

Bhansa Ghar

250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Garlic Naan$5.49
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.
More about Bhansa Ghar
Tandoor image

 

Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Naan$4.95
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

