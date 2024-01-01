Cheese naan in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheese naan
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$4.95
Traditional flat breads cooked in our tandoor clay oven
|Chilli Cheese Naan
|$4.95
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Garlic Cheese Naan
|$4.95
|Chilli Cheese Naan
|$4.95
Bhansa Ghar
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City
|Cheese Garlic Naan
|$5.49
Freshly baked naan stuffed with shredded cheese with garlic topping.