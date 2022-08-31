Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Mozz Artisan Pizza

545 west 700 south, salt lake city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Mozz Artisan Pizza
Este Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Este Pizzeria - Down Town

156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Cheese Pizza$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza with Daiya Vegan Cheese. Your Choice of Toppings.
More about Este Pizzeria - Down Town
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
9" Vegan Cheese Pizza$10.00
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
12" Vegan Cheese Pizza$14.30
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
Kid #2 Two Slices Of Cheese Pizza And A Kid's Drink$5.25
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Este Pizza Sugarhouse image

 

Este Pizza Sugarhouse

2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tightwad Tuesday Cheese Pizza$12.00
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Pomodoro, Shredded Mozz
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
Main pic

 

Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

1709 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Pizza$8.00
Cheese Pizza$13.00
More about Emigration Cafe - 1709 E 1300 S

