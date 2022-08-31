Cheese pizza in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Mozz Artisan Pizza
Mozz Artisan Pizza
545 west 700 south, salt lake city
|Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
More about Este Pizzeria - Down Town
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Este Pizzeria - Down Town
156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City
|Vegan Cheese Pizza
|$18.00
Traditional Cheese Pizza with Daiya Vegan Cheese. Your Choice of Toppings.
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|9" Vegan Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
|12" Vegan Cheese Pizza
|$14.30
New York-style Pizza Crust topped with Red Pizza Sauce and Our Creamy Vegan Cheese
|Kid #2 Two Slices Of Cheese Pizza And A Kid's Drink
|$5.25
More about Este Pizza Sugarhouse
Este Pizza Sugarhouse
2148 South 900 East, Salt Lake City
|Tightwad Tuesday Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
Pomodoro, Shredded Mozz