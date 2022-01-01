Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger$9.99
1/3 lb burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
#Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

BGR

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
#Cheeseburger$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
More about BGR
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Callenders Cheeseburger$10.99
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
More about Marie Callender's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$5.39
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
More about Crown Burgers
Double CheeseBurger image

 

The Cotton Bottom Inn

2820 e 6200 s, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double CheeseBurger$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
Cheeseburger$9.00
Hamburger with cheese on normal bun no garlic
More about The Cotton Bottom Inn
Kids Cheeseburger image

 

Chedda Burger

1314 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
Kids sized cheeseburger, plain, served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Chedda Burger

Map

Map

