Cheeseburgers in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
169 S Rio Grande St, Salt Lake City
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 4
|$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
1/3 lb burger patty topped with your choice of cheese and served with your choice of caesar salad, garden salad or french fries and upon request lettuce, tomatoes, raw red onion & dill pickle
BGR
1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
|#Cheeseburger
|$7.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Callenders Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing and aged American cheese.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Burgers
3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City
|Cheeseburger
|$5.39
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
The Cotton Bottom Inn
2820 e 6200 s, Holladay
|Double CheeseBurger
|$12.00
2 hamburger patties with cheese on hamburger bun
|Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Hamburger with cheese on normal bun no garlic