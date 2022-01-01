Cheesecake in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SugarHouse BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

SugarHouse BBQ

880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grandma Louise's Cheesecake$6.00
More about SugarHouse BBQ
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eli's NY Cheesecake$7.00
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Item pic

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.50
Rich and Creamy Mini Cheesecake Topped with Cherry or Blueberry Topping and Chocolate Syrup
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

722 S State St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Passionfruit Cheesecake$12.00
passionfruit cheesecake, passionfruit puree, milk chocolate disks, chantilly cream
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
Pago image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pago

878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2409 reviews)
Takeout
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake$9.00
Lemon curd, kumquat marmalade
More about Pago
Item pic

PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (1429 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake 9"$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
Root'd Cafe image

 

Root'd Cafe

2577 E Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$10.00
More about Root'd Cafe
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Slice$6.99
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake
Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
More about Marie Callender's
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

340 S Main St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (1039 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake$7.00
House-made, marbled lemon and blueberry cheesecake, topped with blueberry sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake$11.99
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with strawberry preserves, topped with lemon curd, graham crust
Double Lemon Cheesecake$11.99
Lemon cheesecake, topped with lemon curd and a sweetened sour cream center, graham crust
New York Style Cheesecake$11.99
Vanilla Cheesecake with sweetened sour cream frosting and graham crust.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

Fat Fish - West Valley

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Passionfruit Cheesecake$10.00
More about Fat Fish - West Valley

