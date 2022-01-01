Cheesecake in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve cheesecake
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
SugarHouse BBQ
880 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Grandma Louise's Cheesecake
|$6.00
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Eli's NY Cheesecake
|$7.00
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Cheesecake
|$4.50
Rich and Creamy Mini Cheesecake Topped with Cherry or Blueberry Topping and Chocolate Syrup
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
|Passionfruit Cheesecake
|$12.00
passionfruit cheesecake, passionfruit puree, milk chocolate disks, chantilly cream
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pago
878 S. 900 E., Salt Lake City
|Meyer Lemon Cheesecake
|$9.00
Lemon curd, kumquat marmalade
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
250 S 300th E, Salt Lake City
|Strawberry Cheesecake 9"
|$49.95
Tall, classic cheesecake with fresh strawberries and strawberry glaze. Buttery graham crust. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Cheesecake Slice
|$6.99
Traditional New York-Style Cheesecake
Sensational when topped with one of our fruit toppings.
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
340 S Main St, Salt Lake City
|Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
|$7.00
House-made, marbled lemon and blueberry cheesecake, topped with blueberry sauce. (ALLERGENS: TREE NUTS.)
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake
|$11.99
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with strawberry preserves, topped with lemon curd, graham crust
|Double Lemon Cheesecake
|$11.99
Lemon cheesecake, topped with lemon curd and a sweetened sour cream center, graham crust
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$11.99
Vanilla Cheesecake with sweetened sour cream frosting and graham crust.