Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chef salad

Main pic

 

Apollo Burger - Rose Park

143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.99
Julienned black forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and American cheese over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced hardboiled eggs finished with a carrot flame and lightly seasoned croutons
More about Apollo Burger - Rose Park
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$7.00
Ham, salami, black olive, tomato and mozzarella & romano cheeses on a bed of iceberg & romaine greens and served with your choice of salad dressing
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$9.99
Iceberg lettuce , Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Ham and Turkey.
More about Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Drunken Noodles

Apple Salad

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Coleslaw

Chicken Satay

Key Lime Pies

Lox

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ballpark

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (629 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston