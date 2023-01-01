Chef salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Apollo Burger - Rose Park
Apollo Burger - Rose Park
143 North Redwood Road, Salt Lake City
|Chef Salad
|$8.99
Julienned black forest ham, roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and American cheese over a freshly chopped romaine salad mix, diced cucumbers, tomatoes and sliced hardboiled eggs finished with a carrot flame and lightly seasoned croutons
More about Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
Big Apple Pizzeria - Utah
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Chef Salad
|$7.00
Ham, salami, black olive, tomato and mozzarella & romano cheeses on a bed of iceberg & romaine greens and served with your choice of salad dressing