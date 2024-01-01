Chicken biryani in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken biryani
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/meat and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
bombay palace - 5468 South 900 East
5468 South 900 East, Murray
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Biryani
|$14.95
(GF) Hearty vegetables/chicken and rice casseroles cooked with flavorful herbs & spices. Served with yogurt cucumber raita
Bhansa Ghar
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Boneless Biryani
|$18.99
Basmati rice flavored and cooked with boneless chicken and Himalayan Flavor special biryani masala.