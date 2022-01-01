Chicken burritos in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken burritos
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Indimex Burrito (Chicken or Paneer)
|$12.95
Soft flour tortilla, chipotle sauce and cheese, served with biryani rice and black lentils
TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$11.99
Grilled chicken.
Beans, onions, cilantro and avocado spread.
De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen
1215 Wilmington Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Abuela’s Smothered Chicken Mole Burrito
|$12.75
Shredded Chicken Braised in Abuela’s Secret Mole Sauce with Rice and Refried Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Smothered with More Mole, Melted Muertos Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Crema. Served with Crisp Shredded Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Radish, Pickled Onions
**Contains Peanuts**