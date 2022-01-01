Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken burritos

FRENCH FRIES

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Indimex Burrito (Chicken or Paneer)$12.95
Soft flour tortilla, chipotle sauce and cheese, served with biryani rice and black lentils
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮

499 E 2700 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.99
Grilled chicken.
Beans, onions, cilantro and avocado spread.
More about TACOS EL FINO - - THE LAND OF THE GOOD TACO 🌮
De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

1215 Wilmington Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Abuela’s Smothered Chicken Mole Burrito$12.75
Shredded Chicken Braised in Abuela’s Secret Mole Sauce with Rice and Refried Black Beans Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Smothered with More Mole, Melted Muertos Cheese, and Chipotle Lime Crema. Served with Crisp Shredded Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Radish, Pickled Onions
**Contains Peanuts**
More about De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen
Rumsy's

1470 W 400 South, Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rumsy's Chicken Burrito$11.50
chicken, brown rice, spinach, cabbage, cheese, chipotle crema, jalapeno aioli, pico de gallo
More about Rumsy's

