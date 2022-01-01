Chicken caesar salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Seasons Caesar dressing, fresh toasted croutons, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, parmesan and chicken. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree Size.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)