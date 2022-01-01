Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken curry

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$8.59
A mild golden curry over chicken carrots, potatoes, and onions served over rice. Finished with Toasted coconut. Try this one over brown rice for a healthier option!
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
Item pic

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$6.49
A mild curry stew with carrots and onions over char-grilled chicken and rice. Toasted coconut completes the dish.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
Item pic

 

Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.60
Toasted almonds, diced celery & red grapes in creamy curry
dressing atop lettuce and tomato on a croissant
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown
Grid City Beer Works image

 

Grid City Beer Works

333 W 2100 S, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Massaman Curry (nv)$16.00
*Contains Nuts*
Yellow Curry with Chicken (nv), Potatoes, Green Onions, Pineapple, and Carrots served over Jasmine Rice. Garnished with Peanuts.
More about Grid City Beer Works
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Curry Dinner$14.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice
Chicken Curry Lunch$13.99
Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots and onions simmered in our delicious Japanese curry sauce, served over rice.
More about Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
Bombay House image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

2731 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$15.50
traditional dish cooked with chicken, onions, tomatoes & curry blend
Chicken Curry$16.95
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
More about Mumbai House - Salt Lake City

