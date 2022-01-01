Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Salt Lake City
/
Salt Lake City
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
J Wong's Asian Bistro
163 W 200 S Ste 101, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$9.00
Chicken, onions and egg.
More about J Wong's Asian Bistro
Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
722 S State St, Salt Lake City
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$13.00
More about Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
