Chicken kebabs in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN

26 E St, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
Hariyali Chicken Kebab$15.95
(GF) Grilled herbaceous chunks of chicken marinated with cilantro, mint & green chilies
More about SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE

479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (2768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
Mango Chicken Kebab$15.45
Succulent tandoori chicken marinated in sweet mango puree and warm spices. Served with biryani rice and raita
More about SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek

733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
More about Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kebab$13.00
Chicken breast pieces marinated in lemon yogurt sauce with aioli.
GF
Chicken Kebab Sandwich$15.00
Chicken marinated in lemon and yogurt sauce, broiled and served on a toasted bun with our aioli, tomatoes, and Armenian pickles.
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

