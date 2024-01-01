Chicken kebabs in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
SAFFRON VALLEY DOWNTOWN
26 E St, Salt Lake City
|Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)
|$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
|Hariyali Chicken Kebab
|$15.95
(GF) Grilled herbaceous chunks of chicken marinated with cilantro, mint & green chilies
SAFFRON VALLEY - SUGAR HOUSE
479 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tikka Kebab (Bone Less)
|$15.95
(GF) Tender grilled chicken pieces in a traditional marinade of ginger, garlic, spices, yogurt and lemon juice
|Malai Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
(GF) Pieces of chicken marinated in a creamy cashew nut, saffron sauce and grilled in the tandoor
|Mango Chicken Kebab
|$15.45
Succulent tandoori chicken marinated in sweet mango puree and warm spices. Served with biryani rice and raita
Tandoor - Tandoor - Millcreek
733 East 3300 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Kebab
|$13.00
Chicken breast pieces marinated in lemon yogurt sauce with aioli.
|Chicken Kebab Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken marinated in lemon and yogurt sauce, broiled and served on a toasted bun with our aioli, tomatoes, and Armenian pickles.