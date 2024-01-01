Chicken noodles in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|Miso Chicken Noodle
|$7.29
Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
5692 South 900 E, Murray
|Miso Chicken Noodle
|$6.99
Char grilled chicken breast, noodles, in our traditional soothing miso broth with a hint of sriracha and scallions.
Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave
382 4th Ave, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Phingsha(Glass noodle)
|$14.75
Bhansa Ghar
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Hakka Noodles
|$12.99