Chicken noodles in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TOFU

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown

516 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Chicken Noodle$7.29
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Downtown
Item pic

 

Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray

5692 South 900 E, Murray

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miso Chicken Noodle$6.99
Char grilled chicken breast, noodles, in our traditional soothing miso broth with a hint of sriracha and scallions.
More about Yoshi's Japanese Grill - Murray
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave

382 4th Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Phingsha(Glass noodle)$14.75
More about Cafe Shambala - 382 4th Ave
Consumer pic

 

Bhansa Ghar

250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hakka Noodles$12.99
More about Bhansa Ghar
Main pic

SANDWICHES

Buds

509 East 300 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (1091 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.25
A hearty classic full of carrot, celery, fusilli pasta and house made veggie chicken. 12 ounces. Limited time only.
More about Buds

