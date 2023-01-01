Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken pitas

GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - West Valley

2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City

Avg 4.3 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA$8.39
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Murray

5692 S 900 E, Murray

Avg 4.7 (2852 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA$8.39
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Souvlaki - Downtown

404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.7 (4001 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA$8.39
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
