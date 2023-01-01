Chicken pitas in Salt Lake City
GYROS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - West Valley
2192 W 3500 S, West Valley City
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE
|$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA
|$8.39
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Murray
SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Murray
5692 S 900 E, Murray
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE
|$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA
|$8.39
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO
|$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
More about Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
404 E 300 S, Salt Lake City
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA PLATE
|$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Plates includes rice, fries, and choice of soup or salad
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA COMBO
|$12.78
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce. Combos includes one side & medium drink.
|CHICKEN SOUVLAKI IN PITA
|$8.39
Our chicken souvlaki taken off stick and wrapped in pita bread. Topped with tomatoes and choice of white (tzatziki) or red sauce.