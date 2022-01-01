Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie Combo$14.99
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies.
Heartland Chicken Pot Pie$15.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Dough Miner Cafe

945 S 300 W STE 101, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie Pasty$11.25
Chicken with peas, celery, carrots, potatoes and gravy.
More about Dough Miner Cafe

