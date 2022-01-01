Chicken salad in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Pita, Athena Feta Cheese Dressing.
|Thai Peanut Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|1/2 Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$8.00
|Chicken Arugula Basil Salad
|$15.00
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado. 14.49
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Roasted corn, black Beans, gouda, cucumber, tomato, shaved onion & radish, barbeque Ranch Dressing
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Roasted corn, black Beans, gouda, cucumber, tomato, shaved onion & radish, barbeque Ranch Dressing
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Seasons Plant Based Bistro
1370 S State St, South Salt Lake
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Seasons Caesar dressing, fresh toasted croutons, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, parmesan and chicken. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree Size.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Pita, Athena Feta Cheese Dressing.
|Thai Peanut Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Vessel Kitchen
TACOS
Vessel Kitchen
905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|BEET 'N CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, roasted beets + aged feta, lemon chive quinoa, kaffir lime vinaigrette (contains dairy)
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
SUSHI • TAPAS
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast
|$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
More about Diversion
Diversion
535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, Cabbage Blend, Chicken Breast, Gorgonzola Chz, tomato, Red Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dressing