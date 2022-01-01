Chicken salad in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Arempas image

 

Arempas

350 State Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled chicken Salad$12.00
More about Arempas
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy wing sauce, served on a bed of lettuce with carrots, tomatoes, red onion, black and croutons and served with your choice of dressing
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Pita, Athena Feta Cheese Dressing.
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$8.00
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$15.00
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad$13.99
Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado. 14.49
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender's
Hub & Spoke Diner image

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Roasted corn, black Beans, gouda, cucumber, tomato, shaved onion & radish, barbeque Ranch Dressing
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
Roasted corn, black Beans, gouda, cucumber, tomato, shaved onion & radish, barbeque Ranch Dressing
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

2569 S 5600 W, West Valley City

Avg 4.4 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine tossed with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, tomatoes and a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Seasons Plant Based Bistro image

 

Seasons Plant Based Bistro

1370 S State St, South Salt Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Seasons Caesar dressing, fresh toasted croutons, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, parmesan and chicken. Dressing comes on the side. (Entree Size.) (CONTAINS: TREE NUTS, GLUTEN, SOY.)
More about Seasons Plant Based Bistro
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Hummus, Pita, Athena Feta Cheese Dressing.
Thai Peanut Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Seasonal Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Carrots, Bell Peppers, Cabbage, Bean Sprouts, Thai Peanut Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
BEET 'N CHICKEN SALAD image

TACOS

Vessel Kitchen

905 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEET 'N CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, roasted beets + aged feta, lemon chive quinoa, kaffir lime vinaigrette (contains dairy)
More about Vessel Kitchen
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar

1059 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.6 (1130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salad - Grilled Chicken Breast$13.99
Baby greens, carrots, bell pepper, Bermuda onion, and crispy wontons. Tossed in our house sesame dressing.
More about Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Diversion

535 n 300 w H-104, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Romaine, Cabbage Blend, Chicken Breast, Gorgonzola Chz, tomato, Red Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dressing
More about Diversion
Item pic

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Pulled chicken, apples, pecans, tuscan hoagie roll.
Spicy Thai Chicken Salad$13.00
Romaine, cabbage, cucumber, radish, carrots, chicken, peanuts, crispy noodles, cilantro vinaigrette.
More about The Daily

