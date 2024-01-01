Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City restaurants
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Silverside Deli

2121 S McClelland St, Salt Lake City

Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Marinated Chicken Salad Sandwich! Succulent marinated chicken, crisp celery, and aromatic garlic chives are perfectly complemented by plump craisins and candied cashews. Served on ciabatta with crisp romaine, invigorating cucumber, and crispy onions. It's a delightful medley of flavors and textures that will leave your taste buds singing!
Gourmandise The Bakery - Downtown

250 S 300 E, Salt Lake City

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich*$11.90
Toasted almonds, diced celery & red grapes in creamy curry
dressing atop lettuce and tomato on a croissant
