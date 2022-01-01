Chicken sandwiches in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Pig & a Jelly Jar
401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
Ginger Street
324 S State Street, Salt Lake City
|Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
squishy bun, battered chicken thigh, green papaya slaw, tomato, jalapeno, Kewpie mayo -^
Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Aioli Sandwich
|$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
Big Apple Pizzeria
2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$6.25
Bout Time Pub & Grub
6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo and Blue cheese dressing.
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City
|Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Fontina Cheese
Hub & Spoke Diner
1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Deep fried sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, apple chutney, lettuce and served with house cut French fries
Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Aioli Sandwich
|$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
East Liberty Tap House
850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
pulled chicken thigh, spicy achiote aioli, arugula. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in our blend of seasonings and cooked on a standing grill, shaved into a pita wrap with garlic-tahini sauce, fresh greens, and turnip pickles.
|Chicken Kebab Sandwich
|$14.50
Chicken marinated in lemon and yogurt sauce, broiled and served on a toasted bun with our aioli, tomatoes, and Armenian pickles.
The Daily
222 Main St, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Pulled chicken, apples, pecans, tuscan hoagie roll.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy chicken, basil pesto, roasted tomato pomodoro, and fresh mozzarella on herbed ciabatta bun.