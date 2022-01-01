Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Salt Lake City

Go
Salt Lake City restaurants
Toast

Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Pig & a Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
More about Pig & a Jelly Jar
Item pic

 

Pig and a Jelly Jar

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.
More about Pig and a Jelly Jar
Item pic

 

Ginger Street

324 S State Street, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
squishy bun, battered chicken thigh, green papaya slaw, tomato, jalapeno, Kewpie mayo -^
More about Ginger Street
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park

439 East 900 South, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Aioli Sandwich$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Liberty Park
Big Apple Pizzeria image

 

Big Apple Pizzeria

2939 East 3300 South, Millcreek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$6.25
More about Big Apple Pizzeria
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

6522 S Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd, Holladay

Avg 4.1 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild wing sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic mayo and Blue cheese dressing.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

2121 S McClelland St #109, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pesto, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Fontina Cheese
More about Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Hub & Spoke Diner

1291 S 1100 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, American cheese, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, honey mustard on a French bun and served with house cut fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Deep fried sweet tea brined chicken thigh, bacon, Gouda, apple chutney, lettuce and served with house cut French fries
More about Hub & Spoke Diner
Item pic

 

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

49 E Gallivan Avenue, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Aioli Sandwich$10.00
Ciabatta, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Bell Peppers, Sliced Cucumber, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Avocado Lime Aioli.
More about Ascent Kitchen - Downtown
East Liberty Tap House image

HAMBURGERS

East Liberty Tap House

850 E 900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 3.7 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.50
pulled chicken thigh, spicy achiote aioli, arugula. served with fries and a side of ketchup. gluten free (if gluten free bun is ordered).
More about East Liberty Tap House
Banner pic

 

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in our blend of seasonings and cooked on a standing grill, shaved into a pita wrap with garlic-tahini sauce, fresh greens, and turnip pickles.
CNS
Chicken Kebab Sandwich$14.50
Chicken marinated in lemon and yogurt sauce, broiled and served on a toasted bun with our aioli, tomatoes, and Armenian pickles.
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe
Item pic

 

The Daily

222 Main St, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Pulled chicken, apples, pecans, tuscan hoagie roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.00
Crispy chicken, basil pesto, roasted tomato pomodoro, and fresh mozzarella on herbed ciabatta bun.
More about The Daily
Item pic

 

Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

358 S 700 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Katsu Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Kokonut Island Grill - SLC

Browse other tasty dishes in Salt Lake City

Chips And Salsa

Eel

Bean Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Fried Pickles

Potstickers

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Salt Lake City to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Sugar House

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

City of South Salt Lake

No reviews yet

East Central

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Millcreek

No reviews yet
Map

More near Salt Lake City to explore

Park City

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Draper

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston