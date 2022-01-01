Chicken tenders in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Chuck-A-Rama
744 e 400 s, Salt lake
|Chicken Tender Personal Meal (2 pc)
|$8.75
Chicken Tender Personal Meal
2 chicken tenders, 1 roll, 1 cookie
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.49
More about BGR
BGR
1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City
|#Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces
More about Marie Callender's
PIES • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's
1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
|Kids Golden Chicken Strips
|$6.49
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
More about Chedda Burger
HAMBURGERS
Chedda Burger
190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Bucket O' Crawfish
Bucket O' Crawfish
1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City
|Chicken Tenders Basket w/ cajun fries
|$9.95
More about Chedda Burger
Chedda Burger
1314 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Bartolo's
Bartolo's
1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY
|(3) Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
3 Chicken tenders, potato wedges, ketchup