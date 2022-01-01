Chicken tenders in Salt Lake City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Chuck-A-Rama

744 e 400 s, Salt lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Personal Meal (2 pc)$8.75
Chicken Tender Personal Meal
2 chicken tenders, 1 roll, 1 cookie
More about Chuck-A-Rama
Penny Ann's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

1810 South Main Street, Salt Lake City

Avg 4 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.49
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

 

BGR

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
Takeout
#Chicken Tenders$5.99
5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces
More about BGR
Item pic

PIES • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's

1109 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.1 (1719 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
Kids Golden Chicken Strips$6.49
Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.
More about Marie Callender's
Tap Room image

 

Tap Room

2021 S Windsor St Ste A, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Tap Room
313412c5-564c-4944-a20d-1233d1bdedfd image

HAMBURGERS

Chedda Burger

190 S 400 W #59, Salt Lake City

Avg 4.2 (2384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Chedda Burger
Item pic

 

Bucket O' Crawfish

1980 West 3500 South, West Valley City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders Basket w/ cajun fries$9.95
More about Bucket O' Crawfish
Chicken Tenders image

 

Chedda Burger

1314 Foothill Dr., Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three fried chicken tenders served with a side of fries or Chedda tots and a small drink
More about Chedda Burger
Bartolo's image

 

Bartolo's

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY

Avg 4.6 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
(3) Chicken Tenders$8.00
3 Chicken tenders, potato wedges, ketchup
More about Bartolo's
Banner pic

 

Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

1515 S 1500 E, Salt Lake City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$6.00
2 fried chicken strips. Served with aioli sauce and your choice of fries, rice or salad.
More about Mazza Middleeastern Cafe

